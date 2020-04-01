Coronavirus prompts ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling to launch online initiative

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

J.K. Rowling is hoping a dash of Harry Potter will help families confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The author has launched an online initiative, www.harrypotterathome.com, which features quizzes, games and other activities. Rowling also partnered Audible and the library e-book supplier OverDrive to provide free audio and digital editions of the first Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," or “Harry Potter's and the Sorcerer's Stone” in the United States.

“The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic," Rowling said in a statement Wednesday. “I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.”

Rowling's British and American print publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, will contribute materials to the Potter website and to their websites.

