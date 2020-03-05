Coronavirus has Apple warning stores about a shortage of replacement iPhones

The coronavirus may lead to a shortage of iPhones as well as replacement parts.

Continue Reading Below

Apple has warned retail employees about shortages, which would be an indication of the coronavirus having an impact on the company’s supply chain, according to Bloomberg.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple is saying shortages could last as long as two to four weeks.

"It will take some time, but overall I think this is a temporary condition, not a long term kind of thing," Apple CEO Tim Cook told FOX Business' Susan Li last month. "Apple is fundamentally strong and that's how I see it."

Apple workers have been told that they can offer to mail replacement iPhones to customers and provide loaner devices to ease delays.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 302.74 +13.42 +4.64%

Some Apple stores have also noticed a shortage of individual parts, an employee told Bloomberg.

In last month's interview, Cook talked about Apple's ability to get parts.

FOR APPLE CEO TIM COOK AND PRESIDENT TRUMP, IT'S ALL ABOUT JOBS

"Our supply chain is relatively important in China, but we have great business in Korea and suppliers in Korea and suppliers in Italy and great business there as well," said Cook. "We have to see what unfolds."

Apple suppliers Foxconn and Dialog Semi have commented that the China-based supply chain should be mostly back in action by the end of this month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Apple has now reopened 38 of its 42 retail stores in China after the virus-related closures.