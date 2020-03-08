Expand / Collapse search
Amazon warning Whole Foods supplies may be limited

Tech giant blames 'increased demand'

Some customers, including in New York City, received an alert about low supplies when they opened the Whole Foods section of the Amazon app this weekend.

"PLEASE NOTE: Due to increased demand at this time, availability may be limited," the in-app note said.

The alert came after some customers in cities like Redmond, Washington, reported extremely long wait times for Amazon's Prime Now service last week, CNBC reported. Washington is the state hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak and has reported 16 deaths.

On the other side of the country, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the state’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 76, with 11 of them in New York City.

The declaration of emergency will allow state officials to expedite the process of purchasing supplies and the hiring of workers to assist local health departments that have handled and monitored thousands of quarantined patients, Cuomo said.

FOX Business' inquiries to Whole Foods and Amazon were not immediately returned.

