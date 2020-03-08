Amazon warning Whole Foods supplies may be limited

Some customers, including in New York City, received an alert about low supplies when they opened the Whole Foods section of the Amazon app this weekend.

Continue Reading Below

"PLEASE NOTE: Due to increased demand at this time, availability may be limited," the in-app note said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,901.09 -22.94 -1.19%

The alert came after some customers in cities like Redmond, Washington, reported extremely long wait times for Amazon's Prime Now service last week, CNBC reported. Washington is the state hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak and has reported 16 deaths.

On the other side of the country, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the state’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 76, with 11 of them in New York City.

The declaration of emergency will allow state officials to expedite the process of purchasing supplies and the hiring of workers to assist local health departments that have handled and monitored thousands of quarantined patients, Cuomo said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' inquiries to Whole Foods and Amazon were not immediately returned.

FOX Business' DeArbea Walker contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE