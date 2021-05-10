Colonial Pipeline temporarily resumes Line 4 operations following ransomware attack

The Colonial Pipeline on Monday night confirmed that one of its lines is operating under manual control as it continues an incremental process of restoring full operations following a cyberattack.

Line 4, which runs from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Woodbine, Maryland, was temporarily operating under manual control while existing inventory is available, the company said.

The main lines remain offline, but the Colonial Pipeline said that some other smaller lateral lines are now also operational.

NORTH CAROLINA DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER COLONIAL PIPELINE OUTAGE

The pipeline, which transports a large amount of gasoline from Texas to the Northeast, was expected to potentially be back up and running later this week.

It transports 100 million gallons of fuel each day, including 45% if all fuel consumed on the East Coast. Its products range from various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, home heating oil, jet fuel, and fuels for the U.S. military.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The administration said there are currently no supply concerns.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The FBI on Monday confirmed that it was a ransomware attack carried out by criminals belonging to the group known as DarkSide.

Upon learning that it had been targeted by ransomware, Colonial Pipeline said that it took certain systems offline to contain the threat.