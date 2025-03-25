China's DeepSeek AI startup releases new model in rivalry with OpenAI

China-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek has released a new AI model in its push to rival the most advanced models from U.S.-based firms like OpenAI.

Deepseek's new model, the DeepSeek-V3-0324, received a major update to its V3 large language model, boosting performance in key aspects, including reasoning and coding, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing benchmark tests published on AI development platform Hugging Face.

The new model was made available through the Hugging Face platform.

DeepSeek has turned heads in Silicon Valley as the company appears to be nearly matching the capabilities of chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, but at a fraction of the development cost.

WHAT IS CHINA AI STARTUP DEEPSEEK?

The company has said its V3 model was trained with less than $6 million worth of computing power from 2,000 Nvidia H800 chips to achieve a level of performance on par with the most advanced models from OpenAI and Meta.

The China-based firm's emergence has raised questions about leading U.S. tech companies investing billions of dollars in advanced chips and large data centers used to train AI models.

It also serves as a "Sputnik moment" for the AI race between the U.S. and China following the perception that the U.S. had an edge over its geopolitical rival in the emerging field.

