Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Artificial intelligence
Published

China's DeepSeek AI startup releases new model in rivalry with OpenAI

DeepSeek claims to match AI capabilities of OpenAI's ChatGPT at fraction of cost

close
FOX Business’ Madison Alworth reports on Big Tech’s latest spending efforts following DeepSeek’s rise during an appearance on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

American AI leaders are ‘undeterred’ by DeepSeek: Madison Alworth

FOX Business’ Madison Alworth reports on Big Tech’s latest spending efforts following DeepSeek’s rise during an appearance on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

China-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek has released a new AI model in its push to rival the most advanced models from U.S.-based firms like OpenAI.

Deepseek's new model, the DeepSeek-V3-0324, received a major update to its V3 large language model, boosting performance in key aspects, including reasoning and coding, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing benchmark tests published on AI development platform Hugging Face.

The new model was made available through the Hugging Face platform.

DeepSeek has turned heads in Silicon Valley as the company appears to be nearly matching the capabilities of chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, but at a fraction of the development cost.

WHAT IS CHINA AI STARTUP DEEPSEEK?

Image of DeepSeek

Chinese AI company DeepSeek is developing a chatbot to rival the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT. (Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

The company has said its V3 model was trained with less than $6 million worth of computing power from 2,000 Nvidia H800 chips to achieve a level of performance on par with the most advanced models from OpenAI and Meta.

DeepSeek AI

The Chinese AI app DeepSeek is seen on Apple's U.S. App Store on Jan. 27. (Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The China-based firm's emergence has raised questions about leading U.S. tech companies investing billions of dollars in advanced chips and large data centers used to train AI models. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
'Barron's Roundtable' panel takes a closer look at what investors need to know about Chinese AI company. video

DeepSeek shakes up the market

'Barron's Roundtable' panel takes a closer look at what investors need to know about Chinese AI company.

It also serves as a "Sputnik moment" for the AI race between the U.S. and China following the perception that the U.S. had an edge over its geopolitical rival in the emerging field.

Fox Business Digital’s Eric Revell and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.