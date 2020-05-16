Expand / Collapse search
China asks United States to stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Huawei

US moved to block supplies to Chinese tech giant

FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn discusses the White House's efforts to ban semiconductor sales to Huawei.video

White House aims to target Huawei, protect sensitive tech

BEIJING/HONG KONG - China’s foreign ministry said on Saturday the United States needed to stop the “unreasonable suppression” of Chinese companies like Huawei.

The Trump administration on Friday moved to block global chip supplies to blacklisted telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies, spurring fears of Chinese retaliation and hammering shares of U.S. producers of chipmaking equipment.

US CLOSES LOOPHOLE EXPLOITED BY HUAWEI

A man uses his smartphone as he stands near a billboard for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

China will firmly defend its companies’ legal rights, the foreign ministry said in a statement in response to Reuters’ questions on whether Beijing would take retaliatory measures against the United States.

