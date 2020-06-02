NYC police union in Twitter flap over Chiara de Blasio tweet

Twitter temporarily suspended an NYPD union's account because of a post about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter's arrest while protesting this weekend that included her personal information.

Continue Reading Below

LOOTING DAMAGE AT MACY'S HERALD SQUARE 'LIMITED' THANKS TO NYPD

"How can the NYPD protect the city of NY from rioting anarchist when the Mayors object throwing daughter is one of them," the now-deleted tweet from the Sergeants Benevolent Association said, according to The Daily Mail. "Now we know why he is forbidding Mounted Units to be mobilized and keeping the NYPD from doing their jobs."

The tweet included Chiara de Blasio's driver's license information and date of birth, The New York Times reported.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 31.82 -0.07 -0.22%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The account is temporarily locked for violating our private information policy," a Twitter spokesperson told FOX Business, although the Sergeants Benevolent Association had posted on Twitter as of Monday morning.

The 25-year-old's arrest record listed Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City mayors, as her address, according to Daily Mail's Shawn Cohen. Cohen also tweeted that he shared the same arrest record as the Sergeant Benevolent Association but his tweet was not taken down, according to a screenshot provided to FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS