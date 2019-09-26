Check your heart rate: These 5 wearable devices let you take charge of your health on the go

Want to check your heart rate on the train? There’s an app for that. Want to count your calories on your lunch break? There’s an app for that, too.

In fact, there’s an app a lot of things that were once reserved for an in-person doctor’s visit thanks to wearable tech. Smartwatches are just the beginning there's a host of devices that help keep track of your health data.

Here are five wearable health care devices that that let you stay informed wherever you are:

Smart Watches

With big names like Apple and Samsung in this arena, the smartwatch industry has taken off in the last few years. U.S. sales rose 24 percent in value for the first half of 2019, according to watch and luxury industry analyst Reg Brack.

In the range of $200 to $500, these devices can count your calories and take your heart rate in addition to making calls.

Activity trackers

If you’re interested in tracking your activity, Fitbit is one way to go. The wireless-enabled tech measures the number of steps you take, your heart rate, sleep quality and so on.

The company reported selling more than 63 million devices to date, hitting $300 in revenue.

Blood pressure monitors

Omron Healthcare launched HeartGuide in 2019, an oscillometric monitor that can track your blood pressure and daily activity.

Biosensors

Taking health care tracking one step further, biosensor devices allow wearers to move around while collecting key vital signs like respiratory rates, temperature and more.

Phillips offers a self-adhesive biosensor for patients who need constant need of monitoring.

UV sensors

Cosmetics company L’Oreal offers the UV Sense, a tiny, novel device that’s worn on the fingernail and measures the wearer’s exposure to ultraviolet radiation, alerting them when exposure is particularly high.

