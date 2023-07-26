Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence

ChatGPT AI chatbot available on Android in US, other countries

OpenAI plans to expand Android rollout over next week

close
Center for Growth and Opportunity senior research fellow Will Rinehart weighs in on trend of artificial intelligence in education. video

53% of students admit to using ChatGPT to write essays: Survey

Center for Growth and Opportunity senior research fellow Will Rinehart weighs in on trend of artificial intelligence in education.

The popular AI chatbot ChatGPT is now available for Android users in the U.S., India, Bangladesh and Brazil. 

Artificial intelligence industry leader OpenAI said it plans to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week. The San Francisco-based company announced ChatGPT for Android last week to further expand its user base.

Pre-order in the Google Play store started on July 21.

MICROSOFT AND GOOGLE AI RACE IN SPOTLIGHT AMID DUELING EARNINGS CALLS

The logo of 'ChatGPT' is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen with the logo of OpenAI

In this photo illustration, the logo of "ChatGPT" is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen with the logo of 'OpenAI' in Ankara, Turkey, on July 11, 2023.  ((Photo by Harun Ozalp/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

ChatGPT has been available on Apple's iOS platform since May. 

The chatbot was launched in November 2022.

Since then, as the AI industry has taken flight, so have fears surrounding its role in the future. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during a meeting, at the Station F in Paris on May 26, 2023.  ((Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The Sam Altman-led company announced Wednesday that it banded together with Microsoft, Google and Anthropic to launch the Frontier Model Forum. 

The industry body is focused on ensuring the safe and responsible development of frontier large-scale machine-learning models, establishes an advisory board and helps to advance safety research, identify best practices and share knowledge with policymakers, academics, civil society and others. 

"Companies creating AI technology have a responsibility to ensure that it is safe, secure, and remains under human control. This initiative is a vital step to bring the tech sector together in advancing AI responsibly and tackling the challenges so that it benefits all of humanity," Microsoft President Brad Smith said. 

Brad Smith speaking

Microsoft President Brad Smith during day two of Web Summit 2019 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 6, 2019. ((Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Advanced AI technologies have the potential to profoundly benefit society, and the ability to achieve this potential requires oversight and governance. It is vital that AI companies–especially those working on the most powerful models–align on common ground and advance thoughtful and adaptable safety practices to ensure powerful AI tools have the broadest benefit possible," said Anna Makanju, OpenAI's vice president of global affairs. "This is urgent work and this forum is well-positioned to act quickly to advance the state of AI safety." 

Reuters contributed to this report. 