ChatGPT AI chatbot available on Android in US, other countries

The popular AI chatbot ChatGPT is now available for Android users in the U.S., India, Bangladesh and Brazil.

Artificial intelligence industry leader OpenAI said it plans to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week. The San Francisco-based company announced ChatGPT for Android last week to further expand its user base.

Pre-order in the Google Play store started on July 21.

ChatGPT has been available on Apple's iOS platform since May.

The chatbot was launched in November 2022.

Since then, as the AI industry has taken flight, so have fears surrounding its role in the future.

The Sam Altman-led company announced Wednesday that it banded together with Microsoft, Google and Anthropic to launch the Frontier Model Forum.

The industry body is focused on ensuring the safe and responsible development of frontier large-scale machine-learning models, establishes an advisory board and helps to advance safety research, identify best practices and share knowledge with policymakers, academics, civil society and others.

"Companies creating AI technology have a responsibility to ensure that it is safe, secure, and remains under human control. This initiative is a vital step to bring the tech sector together in advancing AI responsibly and tackling the challenges so that it benefits all of humanity," Microsoft President Brad Smith said.

"Advanced AI technologies have the potential to profoundly benefit society, and the ability to achieve this potential requires oversight and governance. It is vital that AI companies–especially those working on the most powerful models–align on common ground and advance thoughtful and adaptable safety practices to ensure powerful AI tools have the broadest benefit possible," said Anna Makanju, OpenAI's vice president of global affairs. "This is urgent work and this forum is well-positioned to act quickly to advance the state of AI safety."

