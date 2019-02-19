Cybersecurity stocks: An in-depth look with FBN's Charles Payne

As trade negotiations between the United States and China are progressing, news out of the U.K. may have strengthened China’s hand.

The U.K. National Cyber Security Center is set to release a report saying any security risk from Huawei 5G network could be mitigated.

Although the U.K. might feel more comfortable, global cybersecurity data from 2018 show attacks and breaches are uniquely an American problem.

U.S. businesses saw 2,264 breaches to lead the world with the U.K. coming in second with only 144 breaches. However, the bad news for American businesses and consumers has been great news for investors as cybersecurity stocks are booming.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is up almost 17 percent this year and shares of recently IPO'd company in the industry have surged.