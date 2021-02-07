Twitter lights up over users claiming CBS All Access streaming outage during Super Bowl LV

Twitter users took to social media to blast CBS All Access following reports the streaming service was experiencing outages during kickoff of Super Bowl LV at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to DownDetector, over 20,000 people reported outages as of 6:40 p.m.

"CBS all access is three plays behind Twitter," one user tweeted. "Will be dumping."

In a reply to one user at around 7 p.m., CBS All Access Support's Twitter account said that the reported issues with the service have been resolved but did not cite a reason for the issues.

"Please restart your CBS All Access app and you can now return to streaming," the company said. "If you continue to experience problems, please let us know."

A spokesperson for CBS All Access did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

It's unclear how widespread the outage was, but Twitter users began to complain about the disruptions following the National Anthem performance by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan. The technical issues come as ViacomCBS prepares to launch its Paramount+ rebrand on March 4.

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the title. The Chiefs are currently 16-2 for the season while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 14-5.