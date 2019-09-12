Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer beta test underway following first-ever video game ETF launch

Activision released the multiplayer beta version of its blockbuster hit video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Thursday, with PlayStation 4 owners clamoring for a piece of the virtual action.

The Call of Duty series, which has been the bestselling video game franchise for ten years straight, released the highly-anticipated beta version of its critically acclaimed multiplayer platform following the massive success of the recent Modern Warfare (two versus two) Open Alpha, which was the largest alpha or beta release in the franchise’s history for PlayStation 4.

(The alpha phase of a video game’s release life cycle is the first phase to begin software testing, with alpha versions typically containing serious errors, while the beta phase generally begins when the game is complete, but likely contains more minor bugs.)

As gamers flock to play the online multiplayer beta version of the critically-acclaimed game over the weekend, Infinity Ward, which develops the Call of Duty franchise, will be logging feedback and gameplay information to fine-tune the gaming experience ahead of the game’s global launch on Oct. 25.

“With Modern Warfare, we’re bringing the gaming community together like never before. Starting with the beta we are going to be soliciting player input and feedback that will help us to polish and refine the Day One experience at launch,” said Patrick Kelly, Creative Director and co-Studio Head at Infinity Ward.

“Starting this weekend we’re planning to give players access to new features and maps each day. Then next weekend, we will introduce crossplay, enabling players to connect with friends and other gamers across platforms. We are also planning to expose more new content and ways to play in the second weekend. In all, we can’t wait for the community to jump in both weekends.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GAMR ETF MANAGERS TRUST VIDEO GAME TECH ETF 42.28 +0.42 +1.02% ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 55.45 +0.54 +0.98%

Video games have undoubtedly become big business over the years, with PureFunds Video Game Tech ETF (exchange-traded fund) having launched in June, which is the first of its kind for the video game industry.

The ETF will be based on the EE Fund Video Game Tech Index and will consist of 36 exchange-listed companies that are involved in the development and support of the video game industry.

The global video game market is set to hit revenues of $152.1 billion this year, which is an increase of 9.6 percent from 2018.

Meanwhile, the U.S. remains the No. 1 gaming market, with $36.9 billion in revenue in 2019 alone.

As for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer beta test kick-off, PlayStation 4 players will have two weekends to play, with Xbox One owners set to access the multiplayer beta platform starting Sept. 19.

The beta test version will feature a handful of new multiplayer modes, from the close-quarter frenetic two vs. two play to the larger-scale ground war mode, which allows for up to 64 players to play at one time.

The beta version will also include night gameplay maps and the “fully immersive” realism mode.