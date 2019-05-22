Netflix eyes video games with E3 appearance, teases announcements

Netflix is set to discuss its plans to bring “Stranger Things” and other original series from its streaming platform to video game consoles next month during an appearance at the E3 gaming conference.

The streaming giant will participate in a special panel entitled “Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals Into Video Games” at E3 Coliseum, the gaming conference’s center stage presentation. The event marks Netflix’s first appearance at E3.

While Netflix confirmed on Twitter that it will showcase its upcoming “Stranger Things” video game, which is set to launch on Xbox, PlayStation and other platforms in July, it has been mostly silent about further details. The company said only that “there’s definitely more to come,” in an apparent reference to additional games based on Netflix’s original content.

Netflix declined further comment.

Netflix has experimented with interactive storytelling, including games, as part of its broader, multi-billion dollar push into original content. The streaming service debuted “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” on its core platform late last year, which allowed viewers to make decisions that shaped how the story progressed.

Company executives referenced video game sensation “Fortnite” as one of Netflix’s biggest competitors for audience in a letter to shareholders last year.

“We earn consumer screen time, both mobile and television, away from a very broad set of competitors,” the letter said. “We compete with (and lose to) Fortnite more than HBO.”