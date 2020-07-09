Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Google

California probing Google for possible antitrust violations: Report

AGs for 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, District of Columbia already investigating Google

close
Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses why big tech is not violating antitrust laws by freeing political speech as the Department of Justice gets ready to complete an investigation. video

Big tech allowing free speech is not antitrust violation: Judge Napolitano

Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses why big tech is not violating antitrust laws by freeing political speech as the Department of Justice gets ready to complete an investigation.

The state of California is launching an antitrust probe into search giant Google, according to Politico.

Continue Reading Below

A spokesperson for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra declined to comment to FOX Business, citing office policy to neither confirm nor deny potential or ongoing investigations.

GOOGLE SHUTS DOWN CLOUD PROJECT, SAYS NO PLAN TO OFFER CLOUD SERVICES IN CHINA

The news comes as multiple investigations into the company are already underway, with the Department of Justice expected to file a lawsuit this summer after launching a probe focused on search bias, advertising and management of Google’s Android operating system, according to Reuters.

In addition, attorneys general for 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia launched an antitrust investigation into Google in September focusing on the company's dominance over all aspects of advertising and searching on the internet.

FACEBOOK, TWITTER, GOOGLE FACE FREE-SPEECH TEST IN HONG KONG

According to eMarketer estimates, Google’s net U.S. digital advertising revenue is expected to be $39.58 billion by the end of 2020, a decline of 5.3 percent from $41.80 billion in 2019.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A spokesperson for Google declined to comment on the report.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,518.66+15.06+1.00%

The antitrust investigation from California comes just a week after the company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, and other big tech leaders agreed to testify at a House antitrust hearing. Other CEOs who will attend the hearing include Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS