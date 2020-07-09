California probing Google for possible antitrust violations: Report

The state of California is launching an antitrust probe into search giant Google, according to Politico.

Continue Reading Below

A spokesperson for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra declined to comment to FOX Business, citing office policy to neither confirm nor deny potential or ongoing investigations.

GOOGLE SHUTS DOWN CLOUD PROJECT, SAYS NO PLAN TO OFFER CLOUD SERVICES IN CHINA

The news comes as multiple investigations into the company are already underway, with the Department of Justice expected to file a lawsuit this summer after launching a probe focused on search bias, advertising and management of Google’s Android operating system, according to Reuters.

In addition, attorneys general for 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia launched an antitrust investigation into Google in September focusing on the company's dominance over all aspects of advertising and searching on the internet.

FACEBOOK, TWITTER, GOOGLE FACE FREE-SPEECH TEST IN HONG KONG

According to eMarketer estimates, Google’s net U.S. digital advertising revenue is expected to be $39.58 billion by the end of 2020, a decline of 5.3 percent from $41.80 billion in 2019.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A spokesperson for Google declined to comment on the report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,518.66 +15.06 +1.00%

The antitrust investigation from California comes just a week after the company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, and other big tech leaders agreed to testify at a House antitrust hearing. Other CEOs who will attend the hearing include Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS