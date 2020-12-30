Boston Dynamics' robots bust a move in new viral video, Elon Musk takes notice

As 2020 comes to a close, Boston Dynamics' Atlas, Spot and Handle are taking the Internet by storm in a new year-end video showcasing their latest skill: dancing.

The now-viral "Do You Love Me?" video shows the robots busting a move to the Contours song of the same name.

The video has garnered over 5 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday afternoon.

Many Twitter users were stunned by the robots' dancing skills compared to the jerky movements of the 2016 iteration of Atlas, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk who is a visionary himself.

"Snake-head dog had my undivided attention until winder-head ostrich game gliding through all nonchalant," Musk tweeted Wednesday.

One Twitter user gushed that it's "pretty awesome how dancing makes robots less intimidating" and that they are "looking forward to seeing more nontrivial Machine Learning on these robots." However, Musk had more reservations about the seemingly light-hearted video, replying to the tweet with a simple, "Less?"

The billionaire wasn't the only one with mixed feelings according to several tweets.

While others celebrated the robots and their moves, which may rival fellow TikTok-ers.

The latest dance video from the robotics firm comes just two years after Spot grooved to “Uptown Funk.”

Earlier this month, Hyundai acquired controlling interest in Boston Dynamics from its previous owner, Softbank. The deal, valued at $1.1 billion, gives the automaker an 80% stake in the company. Softbank will keep the remaining 20%.

Boston Dynamics plans to expand the Spot product line early next year with an "enterprise version of the robot with greater levels of autonomy and remote inspection capabilities." It also plans to release a robotic arm, which will be a breakthrough in mobile manipulation. In addition, the firm plans to enter the logistics automation market with the introduction of a mobile robot for warehouses in 2021.

The price tag for The Spot Explorer: $74,500.00.