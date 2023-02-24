Boeing to stop making 'Top Gun' fighter jet in 2025

Boeing is set to halt production on the iconic F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet, featured in the recent popular "Top Gun" sequel.

The manufacturer announced the end of Super Hornet production is scheduled for 2025 after a final batch is sent to the U.S. Navy.

First used in 1983, the Super Hornet has become a staple aircraft of militaries across the world.

However, the U.S. government has been weary of ordering more Super Hornets, citing its aged design and obsolescence in the face of more modern aircraft.

Boeing has stated that Super Hornet production could be prolonged if further orders are placed by the Indian military.

"Top Gun: Maverick," the 2022 sequel to 1986's iconic smash-hit "Top Gun," featured the Super Hornet prominently.

Super Hornets were also featured in the 2023 Super Bowl flyover formation.