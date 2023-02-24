Expand / Collapse search
Boeing

Boeing to stop making 'Top Gun' fighter jet in 2025

Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet featured prominently in the 2022 smash hit 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Boeing is set to halt production on the iconic F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet, featured in the recent popular "Top Gun" sequel.

The manufacturer announced the end of Super Hornet production is scheduled for 2025 after a final batch is sent to the U.S. Navy

F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet lands on USS Nimitz carrier

An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter aircraft descends to land on the flight deck of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier while at sea on Jan. 18, 2020, off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

First used in 1983, the Super Hornet has become a staple aircraft of militaries across the world. 

However, the U.S. government has been weary of ordering more Super Hornets, citing its aged design and obsolescence in the face of more modern aircraft

Boeing has stated that Super Hornet production could be prolonged if further orders are placed by the Indian military.

F/A-18E Super Hornet is cleaned on USS Gerald Ford

A sailor cleans an F/A-18E Super Hornet from Strike Fighter Squadron 31 aboard the USS Gerald Ford in the Atlantic Ocean Oct. 6, 2022. (SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Top Gun: Maverick," the 2022 sequel to 1986's iconic smash-hit "Top Gun," featured the Super Hornet prominently. 

McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet lands on USS George H.W. Bush in UK

A McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet comes in to land during joint military exercise, Saxon Warrior, aboard the USS George H.W. Bush on Aug. 6, 2017, off the northwest coast of the United Kingdom. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Super Hornets were also featured in the 2023 Super Bowl flyover formation.