Boeing to launch astronauts to the Int'l Space Station in new capsule

Boeing is expanding its business of travel beyond 30,000 feet.

In a partnership with NASA, the airline company is working to help the agency get American astronauts destined for the International Space Station safely into the thermosphere with its new CST-100 Starliner - which is a capsule.

Launchpad testing is expected to begin by August.

Boeing's first corporate test pilot astronaut, Chris Ferguson, is currently training alongside two other NASA astronauts to take the inaugural flight to the ISS using the Starliner.

The company's rival - private-space company SpaceX - recently suffered an explosion with their own capsule testing.

