Blue Origin

Blue Origin's sixth suborbital human launch scheduled for Aug. 4

Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft will carry six people into space

Blue Origin's sixth crewed flight aboard its New Shepard spacecraft, dubbed NS-22, will take off on Thursday, the company announced. 

The New Shepard vessel, which gets its namesake from astronaut Alan Shepard, is a fully reusable autonomous rocket that gives its crew a view from about 350,000 feet. 

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero / AP Newsroom)

Mário Ferreira, a Portuguese entrepreneur, and Sara Sabry, an Egyptian engineer, will become the first people from their countries to reach space

JEFF BEZOS' BLUE ORIGIN EXPRESSES INTEREST IN NASA'S SECOND ARTEMIS LUNAR LANDER CONTRACT

Vanessa O’Brien, a British-American explorer, will become the first woman to have climbed to Earth's tallest peak, reached the deepest part of the ocean, and cross into outer space. 

Coby Cotton, a cofounder of the YouTube channel Dude Perfect, which specializes in trick shots and has over 57 million subscribers, will also be onboard. 

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Rounding out the crew will be Florida-based telecommunications executive Steve Young and tech entrepreneur Clint Kelly III. 

Jeff Bezos, who founded Blue Origin in 2000, was on board New Shepard for Blue Origin's first human space launch last year. 