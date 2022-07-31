Blue Origin's sixth suborbital human launch scheduled for Aug. 4

Blue Origin's sixth crewed flight aboard its New Shepard spacecraft, dubbed NS-22, will take off on Thursday, the company announced.

The New Shepard vessel, which gets its namesake from astronaut Alan Shepard, is a fully reusable autonomous rocket that gives its crew a view from about 350,000 feet.

Mário Ferreira, a Portuguese entrepreneur, and Sara Sabry, an Egyptian engineer, will become the first people from their countries to reach space.

Vanessa O’Brien, a British-American explorer, will become the first woman to have climbed to Earth's tallest peak, reached the deepest part of the ocean, and cross into outer space.

Coby Cotton, a cofounder of the YouTube channel Dude Perfect, which specializes in trick shots and has over 57 million subscribers, will also be onboard.

Rounding out the crew will be Florida-based telecommunications executive Steve Young and tech entrepreneur Clint Kelly III.

Jeff Bezos, who founded Blue Origin in 2000, was on board New Shepard for Blue Origin's first human space launch last year.