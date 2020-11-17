Expand / Collapse search
Blackburn: Cancel culture leading America ‘straight down the path’ to socialism

Social media executives are driving cancel culture through suppression of free speech, Blackburn says

Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., discusses the Big Tech hearings on social media censorship.

Facebook, Twitter allow subjective censorship without being held accountable: Blackburn

Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., discusses the Big Tech hearings on social media censorship.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are answering to the Senate regarding political censorship on social media but Sen. Marsha Blackburnargued their driving of cancel culture through the suppression of free speech is just as gravely problematic.

Blackburn, R-Tenn., told FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Tuesday that cancel culture breaks down any “respectful bipartisan debate” which is a rabbit hole leading to socialist inclinations.

“When you do that, it leads to intellectual isolation,” she said. “When you do that, it leads you to – only one viewpoint can prevail or be tolerated or open for discussion. That leads you straight down the path to socialism.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee member urged Dorsey and Zuckerberg to control their content moderation policies to prevent this from happening, or else she warned the Senate will need to get involved.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen testifying remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election,” on Facebook and Twitter's content moderation practices, on Capitol Hill

“They’ve proven unable to do it so we will have to do it for them,” she said.

Blackburn argued these social media executives have not exerted the willpower to regulate their platforms even though they have the proven capability of doing so as successful businessmen.

“They allow the censorship to subjectively continue without having a basic, transparent, accountable format that says, 'this is how we will censor and this is how we will not,'” she said. “[Since] they do not have the discipline and the willpower to regulate themselves, it is going to be up to us to regulate them."

