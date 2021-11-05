Expand / Collapse search
Bitcoin Foundation chairman praises NYC mayor-elect, Miami mayor for leading US into the future with crypto

Eric Adams, the mayor-elect of NYC, and Miami Mayor Frances Suarez vow to accept payments in bitcoin

Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce on world and U.S. state leaders implementing Bitcoin into daily life and the impact it will have in the future. video

Brock Pierce praises NYC mayor-elect, Miami mayor for leading US into the future with Bitcoin

Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce on world and U.S. state leaders implementing Bitcoin into daily life and the impact it will have in the future.

Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce praised world leaders, as well as Eric Adams, the mayor-elect of New York City, and Miami Mayor Frances Suarez for embracing cryptocurrency and leading the country into the "future," arguing the goal is to "create a world that can work for everyone."

BROCK PIERCE: The government of El Salvador, President Bukele, said we're going to make bitcoin legal tender or legal currency on September 7… Now, 70% of the population has the equivalent of a bank account with a better fee structure. This is something that we've talked about for years. No one has ever been able to put a dent in it, and bitcoin was the answer.

MIAMI MAYOR TO ACCEPT ENTIRE SALARY IN BITCOIN

Remember, we're trying to create a world that can work for everyone. You know, something that raises the bottom higher, you know, rising tides raise all ships… I'm incredibly excited about what can be done in New York, and I think that Eric Adams and his leadership like we've seen in El Salvador or Mayor Suarez in Miami, they are the ones that are going to lead us into the future. They're the ones that are going to take us into the 21st century.

Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce discusses NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams embracing the cryptocurrency and its impact on the world. video

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams wants to be paid in bitcoin

Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce discusses NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams embracing the cryptocurrency and its impact on the world.