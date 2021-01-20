Biden White House website hides secret invitation for coders

Hidden deep in the HTML source code of the Biden White House's newly updated website lies an invitation for the nation's most skilled coders.

The Biden administration is encouraging interested and qualified candidates to apply for roles within the U.S. Digital Service.

"If you're reading this, we need you're help building back better," the message reads."https://usds.gov/apply."

Founded by former President Barack Obama in August 2014, the U.S. Digital Service brings together the best designers, engineers, product managers, and digital policy experts to change the federal government’s approach to technology and create better services to help veterans, military service members, immigrants and refugees, farmers, medicare beneficiaries, students and small business owners.

Some of the most impactful projects USDS has worked on include stabilizing and improving HealthCare.gov, modernizing the Department of Homeland Security's immigration system, streamlining the Department of Veterans Affairs' disability claim processing system, simplifying veteran-facing services with Vets.gov, providing secure access to Interal Revenue Service taxpayer information, improving the State Department's visa processing system, helping the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services implement congressionally mandated Medicare payment changes, reducing inefficiency in the refugee administion process, helping the Department of Education launch the College Scorecard to help students make more informed decisions about college selection, modernizing the Department of Defense travel system, and identifying security vulnerabilities in the Department of Defense website.

In addition, the agency has worked to improve how the government buys technology and hires technical talent.

In order to apply, candidates must complete an application and attach their resume (and portfolio, if applicable). Candidates chosen to progress through the interview process will then be invited to connect with a member of the U.S. Digital Service team over the phone and participate in an interview to assess their skills. If selected, candidates will work with the agency to be matched to a project fitting their skill set.

Employees working at USDS must be a U.S. citizen and pass a background check and a drug test. Applicants who are not selected to join USDS can reapply with an updated resume after one year.

While USDS employees currently work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, the agency encourages applicants to make Washington, D.C. or the surrounding area their employee's regular home location.

Salaries at USDS vary by skills an experience but do not exceed $170,800. In addition, USDS provides health care and other benefits, such as retirment savings accounts.