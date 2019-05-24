Best Buy cancels all Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders

Best Buy is canceling all current pre-orders of the Samsung Galaxy Fold shortly after the tech brand postponed the release date of the gadget.

Best Buy sent an email to those who purchased the phone Thursday that it would let them know when the Galaxy Fold becomes available after they sign up for its notification page.

"While Samsung continues to make progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold, a new release date has not yet been announced. Because of this, we want to let you know that we are canceling all current preorders for the Galaxy Fold," the email stated.

Best Buy also gave customers a $100 savings code to use for future purchases.

Best Buy confirmed the announcement to Fox Business and forwarded the email it sent to its customers who preordered the device.

In April, Samsung announced it was going to postpone the release dates after a few tech journalists reviewing the gadgets said the phones appeared to break after a couple of days.

The long-anticipated folding phone is about the size of a standard smartphone when folded, but can open up to the size of a small tablet. The phone is designed to work whether closed or open; when open, the single screen display is bisected by a crease. The phone is priced at $1,980.

Samsung came under scrutiny in 2016 after rolling out the Galaxy Note 7, which the company had to recall after its batteries were overheating and some were catching on fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.