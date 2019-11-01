Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care Tech

Teen scientist invents award-winning bandage that could replace antibiotics

By FOXBusiness
close
14-year-old Kara Fan talks about her award-winning Nano-silver liquid bandage that may be a replacement for antibiotics, in some cases.video

Teen scientist invents bacteria-killing liquid bandage

14-year-old Kara Fan talks about her award-winning Nano-silver liquid bandage that may be a replacement for antibiotics, in some cases.

During the 2019 3M Young Scientist Challenge, a contestant showcased her discovery – a liquid bandage that not only protects and seals, but breaks up bacteria.

Continue Reading Below

Fourteen-year-old Kara Fan was named America's top young scientist for the innovation of her Nano-silver Liquid Bandage that could replace antibiotics in some cases.

MEET THE NEWEST BILLIONAIRE: A 24-YEAR-OLD WHARTON SCHOOL GRAD

“The silver ions from the Nano-silver surrounds the cell wall of the bacteria and breaks it, which kills it,” Fan told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. “It could be a replacement for antibiotics but this is just to reduce the overuse of antibiotics.”

Kara Fann accepts award at 3M Young Scientist Challenge. October 30, 2019. (Credit: 3M)

Fan said she discovered this method by simply searching online before she even entered high school and plans to run more tests on even more dangerous bacteria from her lab at home.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fan was awarded a trip to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to ring the closing bell and $25,000 for winning the challenge, she said..

Varney also solicited some advice on business to the teen: “Don't hold back on selling to a big pharma company. You might just do that.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS