Teen scientist invents award-winning bandage that could replace antibiotics

During the 2019 3M Young Scientist Challenge, a contestant showcased her discovery – a liquid bandage that not only protects and seals, but breaks up bacteria.

Continue Reading Below

Fourteen-year-old Kara Fan was named America's top young scientist for the innovation of her Nano-silver Liquid Bandage that could replace antibiotics in some cases.

MEET THE NEWEST BILLIONAIRE: A 24-YEAR-OLD WHARTON SCHOOL GRAD

“The silver ions from the Nano-silver surrounds the cell wall of the bacteria and breaks it, which kills it,” Fan told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. “It could be a replacement for antibiotics but this is just to reduce the overuse of antibiotics.”

Fan said she discovered this method by simply searching online before she even entered high school and plans to run more tests on even more dangerous bacteria from her lab at home.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fan was awarded a trip to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to ring the closing bell and $25,000 for winning the challenge, she said..

Varney also solicited some advice on business to the teen: “Don't hold back on selling to a big pharma company. You might just do that.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS