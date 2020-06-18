Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cyber Security

Australia says it has been victim of 'state-based' cyber-attacks

Attacks have targeted the government, political groups and and critical infrastructure

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

SYDNEY - A "sophisticated state-based actor" has been attempting to hack a wide range of Australian organizations for months and had stepped up its efforts recently, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The attacks have targeted all levels of the government, political organizations, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure, Morrison said in a media briefing in Canberra.

HACKERS AND HUCKSTERS REINVIGORATE 'ANONYMOUS' BRAND AMID PROTESTS

"We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting," he said.

Morrison said there were not a lot of state actors that could launch this sort of attack, but Australia will not identify which country was responsible.

FBI, CSIA WARN OF CHINESE CYBERATTACKS TARGETING CORONAVIRUS RESEARCH

Australia's Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said advice showed no large-scale personal data breaches from the attack.

The revelation comes after Reuters reported Canberra had determined in March last year that China was responsible for a hacking attack on Australia's parliament. Australia never publicly identified that source of the attack and China denied it was responsible.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

A U.S. security ally, Australia strained ties with its largest trading partner, China, by pushing for an international inquiry into the source and spread of COVID-19 that first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS