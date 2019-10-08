Neil deGrasse Tyson: We need to defend against rogue asteroids

Multiple asteroids are making their pathway to Earth, according to NASA.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson delved deeper into that slightly scary statement on FOX Business’ “After the Bell” on Tuesday.

"The solar system is a shooting gallery. Basically, you think it's just peaceful tranquil outer space, but there are rogue asteroids." - - Neil deGrasse Tyson, Astrophysicist

"There are thousands of asteroids that are broken loose from the asteroid belt whose orbits cross the orbit of the Earth, and they're out there," Tyson said. "And it's not a problem if they're out there, provided we know where they are, how to track them and how to deflect them."

When asked if there is funding for an Earth defense system that could deflect a fatal asteroid attack, Tyson noted how there isn’t any financial support for it within the United States or internationally.

"Consider that if an asteroid comes, you don't know necessarily early on what part of the Earth it's going to hit," Tyson said. "And so, you really want an Earth-funded defense system to protect all of Earth."

Tyson emphasized knowing “technologically” how to deflect asteroid attacks is not going to prevent someone from actually dying in the event of an asteroid hitting.

For those concerned the universe will end, Tyson provided some relieving statistics.

“Current data has currently shown -- and has always shown -- that we will expand forever," Tyson said. "And, as we expand, the universe cools because the density of energy becomes more and more diluted, and we ultimately approach the temperature of absolute zero. So, the universe will end not in fire but in ice and not with a bang but with a whimper.”