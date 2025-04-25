Artificial Intelligence transforming the vacation-planning process

With summer travel season just around the corner, millions of Americans are already gearing up to get on the road. Travelers are taking to AI to skip most of the hard part: planning.

"Things are always moving a mile a minute and my time is very limited –so I need information and I need it fast, and I need it accurate," said BrandBomb PR CEO Lindsay Feldman.

Feldman owns a PR agency, and she recently used ChatGPT to plan a work trip.

"I was basically getting the answers that I needed in that moment, and instantly," said Feldman.

AI can figure out travel details, even down to the nitty-gritty of public transportation.

"It mapped out from my starting point to where the closest train station was and what train to get on and if there were any transfers involved, which was such a game-changer," said Feldman.

ChatGPT also takes your requests and includes them in an efficient plan.

"I’m going to Hawaii this weekend, so it created a whole itinerary, how the day’s going to go," said Tyler Bennett, who uses AI to plan her vacations.

Bennett made an Apple Map guide with places she wants to visit and shared it with ChatGPT.

"I’m just going to use this as an outline or guide, and then maybe add more things to it later," said Bennett.

Other AI tools can also help with travel.

"You can go to Gemini and say, Hey, help me find flights within my budget, show me YouTube videos of things I can do once I get there. And it'll pull from both across Google's products and across the web to make it really easy," said Google Technology Expert Sarah Armstrong.

Google Gemini has personalized AI assistants that are tailored to you.

"We introduced something called Gems, which is sort of like your own personal AI assistant for whatever you want it to be. So I have a travel Gem in Gemini…it's the chat function where I consistently go back to it for travel planning. And it's really learned my preferences, which is great. So, I don't have to start with a new prompt over and over again," said Armstrong.

One tech company is taking AI travel one step further.

"We'll just do it for them, they just text us. So it's basically having a travel agent in your pocket that will find you the best deal and then save you time if any issue arises," said Miso Founder Martin Mrozowski. "We want to help our customers get the best deals for their flights and hotels. Automate that experience, automate the support aspects of it, all the headaches and hassles that come along with travel."

Miso is an AI-powered booking platform that remembers your information.

"It'll know what your preferences are. It'll know any frequent flyer numbers, TSA numbers, and it'll optimize for getting the best deal…it knows literally everything about you," said Mrozowski.

Miso also works on the client’s behalf to deal with airlines on claims and refunds when a flight is canceled or delayed. All of this is made possible by a simple text message.

Just like anything else, AI is not perfect, so it’s probably a good idea to always double-check the information you get.