Artemis launch: NASA rocket leaks liquid hydrogen fuel ahead of second attempt

NASA's Artemis rocket sprang another liquid hydrogen fuel leak Saturday morning ahead of the second launch attempt.

NASA officials have stopped fueling the 322-foot rocket with hydrogen while they troubleshoot the problem with just hours before the 2:17 p.m. ET liftoff, the agency said.

The leak was in a quick disconnect cavity.

"Launch controllers are attempting to warm up the quick disconnect to attempt to reseat it to get a tight seal," a NASA official said.

The Monday launch attempt was halted by a bad engine sensor and leaking fuel.

Liquid oxygen fueling is continuing.

If the launch is successful, SLS' Orion capsule will travel into space for about six-weeks before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean on Oct. 11.

Assuming the test goes well, astronauts would climb aboard for Artemis II and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025.

An audit in 2021 predicted that NASA would spend $93 billion on the moon program by 2025.

