Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

SpaceX

NASA awards SpaceX $1.43 billion contract for 5 more astronaut missions

Elon Musk's SpaceX has already launched five crewed missions to the International Space Station for NASA

close
SpaceX-25 Cargo Dragon capsule departs from space station. video

SpaceX-25 Cargo Dragon capsule departs from space station

SpaceX-25 Cargo Dragon capsule departs from space station.

NASA awarded a $1.43 billion contract to SpaceX on Wednesday to carry astronauts to the International Space Station on five more crewed missions. 

It's the latest win for Elon Musk's aerospace juggernaut, which started flying cargo to the ISS in 2012 and carried astronauts there in 2020 for the first time. 

A SpaceX rocket and facility

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a Crew Dragon spacecraft named Freedom stands ready for launch at pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on April 26, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.  (Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

SpaceX has already launched five crewed flights for NASA to the ISS. After the contract announced Wednesday, NASA is paying SpaceX $4.9 billion for 14 crewed missions to the station. 

JEFF BEZOS' BLUE ORIGIN EXPRESSES INTEREST IN NASA'S SECOND ARTEMIS LUNAR LANDER CONTRACT

The company carried tourists to space for the first time last year and has also been routinely sending Starlink satellites into orbit. 

The SpaceX logo

SpaceX logo displayed on a phone screen and a laptop keyboard are seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on April 24, 2022.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

One of SpaceX's biggest competitor, Boeing, recently delayed its first crewed mission to the ISS to next February. 

Boeing's first test flight for its Starliner spacecraft was scuttled by software issues in 2019. A second test flight in May saw problems with thrusters and a cooling loop anomaly. 