Arm CEO says it’s complying with Trump’s restrictions on Huawei

Arm Holdings CEO Simon Segars told FOX Business’ Liz Claman that the company will comply with President Trump’s ban on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

“Arm is complying with the latest restrictions set forth by the U.S. government and are having ongoing conversations with the appropriate U.S. government agencies to ensure we remain compliant,” he said on Wednesday. “Arm values its relationship with our longtime partner HiSilicon and we are hopeful for a swift resolution on this matter.”

HiSilicon is the chip division of Huawei.

Last Week, the Trump administration issued an executive order authorizing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to restrict U.S. companies from doing business with the Chinese firm.

The UK-based chip designer ARM, the world’s largest semiconductor chip designer, licenses its architecture to nearly every technology company.

Arm’s decision to suspend its business and comply with the U.S. government’s restriction could very well gut Huawei. The Chinese tech company runs its operating system on the SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm.