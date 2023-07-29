Arizona State University Law School allows generative AI on applications

The Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law announced on Thursday that applicants to its degree programs are permitted to use generative artificial intelligence in the preparation of their application.

The school said students must certify that the information they submit is accurate.

The changes are allowed beginning in August.

"Our law school is driven by an innovative mindset. By embracing emerging technologies, and teaching students the ethical responsibilities associated with technology, we will enhance legal education and break down barriers that may exist for prospective students," Willard H. Pedrick Dean and Regents Professor of Law Stacy Leeds said in a release.

"By incorporating generative AI into our curriculum, we prepare students for their future careers across all disciplines," she stated.

The university said its mission was to educate and prepare the next generation of lawyers and leaders, recognizing the important role of embracing technology with a comprehensive approach plans for law schools.

Beyond permitting the use of large language model tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard, the school noted it is teaching several courses that examine the legal, policy and ethical issues relating to AI in the legal field, including studying the "safety, privacy, security, accountability, discrimination, regulation, liability and rights of AI systems."

The classes look at the use and accuracy of AI-generated text, preparing students to think "critically" about its application in the legal field.

The university said lawyers comfortable dealing with scientific and technological aspects underlying many legal issues are in high demand worldwide, with AI emerging as "one of the most fundamental technologies affecting all aspects of our lives and the law today."

"We are embracing this technology because we see the benefits it may bring to students and future lawyers. Generative AI is a tool available to nearly everyone, regardless of their economic situation, that can help them submit a strong application when used responsibly," the university concluded.