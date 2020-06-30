Need a job? There's an app for that

Technology is again proving to be a force for good during the coronavirus pandemic with apps that help the unemployed find work.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. has lost 47 million jobs since state and local lockdown restrictions began in March, and the unemployment rate stands at 13.3 percent.

Those who lost their jobs are looking for work again, and those who were furloughed may be looking for temporary work. There are a number of apps that aim to help set people up with temporary work -- no, not just Uber and DoorDash -- right from their smartphones.

AIRBUS CUTTING 15,000 JOBS AMID CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Here's a list of 10 notable gig-worker apps for those looking to earn extra pocket cash or a full paycheck:

Fiverr

Fiverr is a free app for freelancers looking for work. It is rated No. 27 in the Business category on the App Store and describes itself as the largest and most affordable marketplace for digital services. Businesses can hire freelancers from 116 different service categories, according to the app's description.

Freelancer

Freelancer describes itself as "the world's largest freelancing, outsourcing and crowdsourcing marketplace that connects freelancers and those who want to hire freelancers." The free app touts "millions" of freelancers who are ready to work on "thousands of jobs."

Freelancer also says it offers a larger pool than its competitor apps.

GigWalk

Gigwalk is a free app that helps users find gig work whenever and wherever, from jobs that last five minutes to a few hours, all through the app, according to its description. The app is linked to PayPal for payments.

IN LOS ANGELES, AN ECONOMY BUILT ON FREELANCERS CRUMBLES

Instawork Gigs & Jobs

Instawork is a free, highly rated gig work app that ranks No. 126 in the Business category on the App Store. The app's description lists jobs from "catering and hospitality positions to warehouse associates and delivery drivers" in major U.S. cities. Instawork helps users book shifts, track time and get paid.

Moonlighting: Freelancer Tools

Moonlighting describes itself as an app for freelancers, gig workers, contractors, part-time workers and side hustlers. The free app connects job applicants with access to a "full suite of powerful business management tools, commission-free jobs, discounts and benefits for the modern worker."

Users can get paid via credit card, ACH and PayPal "with no hidden feeds," the app's description says.

MyWorkChoice

MyWorkChoice offers users looking for gig work the opportunity to find jobs that last anywhere between four and 40 hours, according to the app's description. The app is free to download and allows users to find fitting jobs, track work hours, see pay and potential earnings, get notifications for shifts and shift reminders and ratings from employers. Users are paid and receive benefits through MyWorkChoice rather than employers.

HOW DO YOU GET HEALTH CARE COVERAGE IF YOU LOSE YOUR JOB?

The app's founder, Tana Greene, previously told FOX Business that the expanding app "literally took absenteeism off the table."

Snagajob

Snagajob is the highest-rated app on this list, ranking No. 22 in the Business section of the App Store. The free app describes itself as the No. 1 "free, easy job finder app to find part-time jobs and full-time jobs, make job applications easier, get great career advice and more." The app only displays hourly jobs.

TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is another highly rated gig-worker app that ranks No. 118 in the Lifestyle section of the App Store. The free app connects employers with the app's so-called Taskers, who can provide services ranging from grocery delivery to cleaning and moving services.

UpWork

UpWork ranks No. 155 in the Business section of the App Store and offers freelance work as "one of the largest online talent solutions connecting businesses," its description states. The free app connects workers with employers from "across the globe" and opportunities to work with businesses ranging from startups to "large, established brands."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

UpWork says it provides companies with freelancers with more than "5,000 skills across more than 70 categories of work."

Wonolo

Wonolo ranks No. 181 in the Business Section of the App Store. The free app "helps workers connect with immediate, flexible and in-demand jobs daily that pay in [one to three] business days," according to its description. After a "brief onboarding process," gig workers can see open jobs and qualifications needed to fill them and apply from there.

Other popular gig-worker apps geared toward specific jobs include: Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Caviar, GrubHub, Shipt, PICKL, Roadie Driver, Amazon Flex, Lugg, Dolly, GoShare, Airbnb, Rent.com, Bunji, Gozova, BoonTech, VidMob and more.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE