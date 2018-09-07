Apple warns that Trump tariffs would impact Watch, AirPods

President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese goods could impact a “wide range” of Apple products, the tech giant said in a filing with the U.S. Trade Representative.

Continue Reading Below

Cupertino, California-based Apple said products including its Watch, AirPods headphones, HomePod smart speakers and Mac mini computers likely would be hit by the tariffs. Apple didn’t mention the iPhone, which is by far the largest contributor to Apple’s revenue.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 221.30 -1.80 -0.81%

The tariffs may hurt Apple’s competitiveness and lead to higher prices for consumers, the company said.

“Tariffs increase the cost of our U.S. operations, divert our resources and disadvantage Apple foreign competitors,” Apple wrote.

Advertisement

The Trump administration is evaluating a plan to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on $200 billion in Chinese imports. Apple’s filing was submitted as part of a public comment period.