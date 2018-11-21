Apple wants to help veterans access their medical records: Report

Tech giant Apple is in talks with the Department of Veterans Affairs on an initiative that would make it easier for veterans to access their health care records, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The discussions involve a special software that Apple would create to allow veterans to transfer their medical records onto their iPhones, people familiar with the matter said. Additionally, the tech darling would also provide engineering support to the agency.

Apple did not return FOX Business’ request for comment.

There are about 9 million veterans enrolled with the VA.

Like many companies eyeing new opportunities in the health care market as the sector rapidly evolves, Apple already has announced some initiatives in the sector.

Earlier this year, Apple rolled out an initiative for its health app that would let users view their health data on their iPhone – including immunizations, lab results, medications and vitals. The company said last week it is working on getting more hospitals and clinics on board.

Apple also recently revealed a new version of its Apple Watch, complete with FDA-approved heart monitoring capabilities and fall detection.

Apple first approached the VA regarding the new project in 2017, sources told the Journal. The department has been plagued by challenges, including reports of excessively long wait times for appointments.