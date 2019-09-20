Apple scores major victory in U.S. - China trade battle

Apple scored a major victory when United States trade regulators on Friday approved 10 out of 15 pf their requests for tariff exemptions.

This comes amidst a broader reprieve on levies on computer parts, according to a public docket published by the U.S. Trade Representative and a Federal Register notice.

This step taken by U.S. officials could make it easier for Apple, as well as small makers of gaming computers, to assemble devices in the United States by lowering the costs of importing parts.

Among the computer components that are now exempt for Apple - and all other manufacturers – are partially assembled main circuit boards and graphics cards, and they are some of the most expensive parts in the machine. These have chips from Intel Corp, Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, which are mostly the costliest parts of the machines.

