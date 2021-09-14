Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak launches private space company

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak announced the creation of a new private space company "unlike the others."

In a tweet, Wozniak shared a promotional video for the company, called Privateer Space, with a striking tone.

"Together, we'll go far. We'll look out for one another. Solve problems together. This isn't a race. It isn't a competition or a game. We are not one person, one company, one nation. We are one planet," the narrator says over images of the Earth, children, NASA members and more.

"We are human and it's up to us to work together to do what is right and what is good. So, here's to taking care of what we have, so the next generation can be better together," he said.

In a caption for the YouTube video, the company wrote that Privateer Space is "working to keep space safe and accessible to all humankind."

"Co-founded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Ripcord founder Alex Fielding, Privateer will be providing private audiences a glimpse into the companies future plans at AMOS Tech 2021 in September 2021 at the AMOS conference in Maui, Hawaii," it said.

It's a message currently echoed on the Privateer Space website which is currently in "stealth mode."

While not much else is known about this venture, the message of unity comes amid fierce competition in a market that includes Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic.

The video also shows images related to climate change, including wildfires and a sign that reads: "The water is rising and so are we."

In an August press release for an unrelated 3D titanium alloy printer first discovered by Gizmodo, the company was described as a "new satellite company focused on monitoring and cleaning up objects in space."

"3D printing with titanium is incredibly valuable in industries like aerospace because of the material’s ability to support complex and lightweight designs," Wozniak said in a statement. "With the Studio System 2, the team at Privateer Space will be able to achieve the affordability and lightweighting capabilities needed to pave the way for our satellite design and launch. This technology is truly a differentiator in helping companies to accelerate innovations in space and, through the material advancements that Desktop Metal is making, we have an amazing opportunity to collaborate and keep space accessible for future generations."