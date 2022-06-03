Apple moving iPad production from China shows companies are 'slowly' getting it, says expert

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Gordon Chang, senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute discusses Big Tech titans, most notably Apple reportedly moving some of its iPad production out of China arguing U.S. companies are "slowly" getting it but "a lot more needs to be done."

GORDON CHANG: Companies are getting it, but slowly. This decision by Amazon follows decisions by Microsoft, LinkedIn, Airbnb and Yahoo to pull some of their operations out of China.

But the more significant development is the Apple one. And the reason is that Apple is thought to be the company with the most difficult-to-move supply chain. And Apple, you know, despite all of that, has moved it, even though the lockdowns in Shanghai and Beijing are easing. And that really means that Apple has made a decision that for long-term reasons, not just the short-term ones this year, but for the long-term reasons. China is not a good place to manufacture. So there's some progress here, but obviously, a lot more needs to be done because a number of companies are still in China when they shouldn't be for various reasons, including the ones you just mentioned in that first segment, which is, look, we're supporting a Chinese military there.

