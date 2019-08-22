Rumored new Apple products include 'pro' iPhone

Apple plans to announce new “Pro” products at an event next month, Bloomberg reports.
Continue Reading Below
Apple will present three new “Pro” iPhones, iPad upgrades, and a large 16-inch MacBook Pro.
The “Pro” iPhone models will supersede the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. According to Bloomberg, the new models won’t have 5G, but next year’s will. They will also have rear-facing 3-D cameras to aid in augmented reality capabilities. The company has released three new iPhones each year since 2017.
The iPadPro will get upgraded cameras and faster chips, while the school-focused iPad will get a larger screen. Apple launched the mid-tier iPad Air and iPad mini earlier this year.
The larger laptop is aimed at retaining and attracting professional consumers with needs for more powerful processors and bigger screens. It would be the first MacBook Pro redesign in three years.
Apple Watch, AirPods and the HomePod speaker are also expected to get updates.
Advertisement
MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...
The September launch is aimed at driving holiday-season sales.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Here’s what we know about the new gadgets:
iPhone
- New wide-angle camera Third sensor for capturing ultra-wide-angle photos and videos Extra camera allows users to zoom out and capture a larger field of view Sensors capture three images simultaneously and uses new artificial intelligence software to automatically correct Higher resolution photos
- Third sensor for capturing ultra-wide-angle photos and videos
- Extra camera allows users to zoom out and capture a larger field of view
- Sensors capture three images simultaneously and uses new artificial intelligence software to automatically correct
- Higher resolution photos
- Upgraded video recording allow users to retouch, apply effects, alter colors, reframe and crop video as it is being recorded
- allow users to retouch, apply effects, alter colors, reframe and crop video as it is being recorded
- Reverse wireless charging system for latest AirPods Rivals Samsung’s Galaxy Buds
- Rivals Samsung’s Galaxy Buds
- Nearly identical look to current models, but some colors offer a matte finish on the back
- New shatter-resistance technology
- New multi-angle Face ID sensor captures a wider field of view
- Water resistance longer than the 30 minutes
- Updated OLED screens with long-touch functionality
- iPhone XR successor getting second back camera for optical zoom, the ability to zoom in further without degrading quality, and enhanced portrait mode. Apple is also adding a new green version.
- Faster A13 processors
- New “AMX” or “matrix” co-processors to assist with computer vision and augmented reality
Mac
- Revamped 16-inch MacBook
- Slimmer bezels like 15-inch model
iPad
- 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros getting upgraded cameras and faster processors
- Discontinuing 9.7-inch display. Low-end iPad’s screen will be 10.2-inches.
Apple Watch
- watchOS 6 software update
- New case finishes with new ceramic and titanium models
AirPods
- More expensive.
- Water resistance and noise cancellation
HomePod
- Cheaper --- current model isn't selling well
- Two loudspeakers vs. current model's seven
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.