Rumored new Apple products include 'pro' iPhone

Apple plans to announce new “Pro” products at an event next month, Bloomberg reports.

Continue Reading Below

Apple will present three new “Pro” iPhones, iPad upgrades, and a large 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The “Pro” iPhone models will supersede the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. According to Bloomberg, the new models won’t have 5G, but next year’s will. They will also have rear-facing 3-D cameras to aid in augmented reality capabilities. The company has released three new iPhones each year since 2017.

The iPadPro will get upgraded cameras and faster chips, while the school-focused iPad will get a larger screen. Apple launched the mid-tier iPad Air and iPad mini earlier this year.

The larger laptop is aimed at retaining and attracting professional consumers with needs for more powerful processors and bigger screens. It would be the first MacBook Pro redesign in three years.

Apple Watch, AirPods and the HomePod speaker are also expected to get updates.

Advertisement

The September launch is aimed at driving holiday-season sales.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Here’s what we know about the new gadgets:

iPhone

New wide-angle camera Third sensor for capturing ultra-wide-angle photos and videos Extra camera allows users to zoom out and capture a larger field of view Sensors capture three images simultaneously and uses new artificial intelligence software to automatically correct Higher resolution photos

Third sensor for capturing ultra-wide-angle photos and videos

Extra camera allows users to zoom out and capture a larger field of view

Sensors capture three images simultaneously and uses new artificial intelligence software to automatically correct

Higher resolution photos

Upgraded video recording allow users to retouch, apply effects, alter colors, reframe and crop video as it is being recorded

allow users to retouch, apply effects, alter colors, reframe and crop video as it is being recorded

Reverse wireless charging system for latest AirPods Rivals Samsung’s Galaxy Buds

Rivals Samsung’s Galaxy Buds

Nearly identical look to current models, but some colors offer a matte finish on the back

New shatter-resistance technology

New multi-angle Face ID sensor captures a wider field of view

Water resistance longer than the 30 minutes

Updated OLED screens with long-touch functionality

iPhone XR successor getting second back camera for optical zoom, the ability to zoom in further without degrading quality, and enhanced portrait mode. Apple is also adding a new green version.

Faster A13 processors

New “AMX” or “matrix” co-processors to assist with computer vision and augmented reality

Mac

Revamped 16-inch MacBook

Slimmer bezels like 15-inch model

iPad

11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros getting upgraded cameras and faster processors

Discontinuing 9.7-inch display. Low-end iPad’s screen will be 10.2-inches.

Apple Watch

watchOS 6 software update

New case finishes with new ceramic and titanium models

AirPods

More expensive.

Water resistance and noise cancellation

HomePod