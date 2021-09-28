Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple, Google asked to turn in S.Korea compliance plans by mid-October

Law bans major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payment systems

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 28

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

SEOUL - Apple and Alphabet's Google have been asked to turn in by mid-October compliance plans for a new South Korean law that bans major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, a regulatory official said on Wednesday.

Stocks in this Article

Apple and Google did not have immediate comment.

Apple and Alphabet's Google have been asked to turn in by mid-October compliance plans for a new South Korean law that bans major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, a regulatory official said on Wednesd

The Korea Communications Commission will soon be drawing up an enforcement ordinance that will accompany the amendment of the country's Telecommunications Business Act. Most of the new law went into effect in mid-September. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The enforcement ordinance is expected to be drafted within six months or possibly earlier, the official said.