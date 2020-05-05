Apple takes iconic developers conference virtual

Apple Inc. said on Tuesday its annual developers conference will start on June 22 and attendees would be able to stream the event for free on its developer app or website.

The company in March decided to make the conference, which is usually held in San Jose, California and attracts more than 5,000 attendees, an online-only event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Technology giants Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google have also canceled or moved their software developer conferences online due to the pandemic.

