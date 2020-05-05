Expand / Collapse search
Apple takes iconic developers conference virtual

The event will be free to view on Apple's developer app or website

Apple announces new 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple has announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which includes features like an improved keyboard and increased storage. FOX Business’ Susan Li with more.

Apple Inc. said on Tuesday its annual developers conference will start on June 22 and attendees would be able to stream the event for free on its developer app or website.

The company in March decided to make the conference, which is usually held in San Jose, California and attracts more than 5,000 attendees, an online-only event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Technology giants Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google have also canceled or moved their software developer conferences online due to the pandemic.

