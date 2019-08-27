Apple CEO Tim Cook donated almost $5M of stock to charity

Apple CEO Tim Cook donated almost $5 million of stock to charity, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing out Monday.

Cook, who last year had an estimated net worth of $625 million, donated 23,700 Apple shares held by his trust. The recipient of the donation was not listed, and Apple did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. At Monday’s closing price of $206.49, the total value of the shares was $4.89 million. Following the sale, Cook owns 854,849 shares, the filing said.

Also on Monday, Cook tweeted that Apple will be donating money to help preserve the biodiversity of the Amazon rainforest, which has been devastated by wildfire.

Cook earned a salary of $15,682,219 in 2018, not including his $121 million of Apple stock that vested.