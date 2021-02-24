Apple CEO Tim Cook celebrates the late Steve Jobs on Twitter

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday paid tribute to the late Steve Jobs on Twitter on what would have been his 66th birthday.

"Especially in a year where so much kept us apart, technology brought us together in limitless ways," Cook wrote. "That’s a testament to Steve’s life and the legacy he left, which continue to inspire me every day."

Cook took over as chief executive in 2011, roughly six weeks before Jobs died, and has been at the helm of the company ever since. Jobs co-founded Apple Computers Inc. in 1976.

Cook not only considered Jobs as a "dear friend," but an "inspiring mentor."

"Apple has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has lost an amazing human being," he said in a statement at the time of Jobs' death in October 2011. "Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Steve have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor."

The Apple co-founder and former CEO had invented and masterfully marketed ever-sleeker gadgets that transformed everyday technology from the personal computer to the iPod and iPhone.

Jobs had battled cancer in 2004 before undergoing a liver transplant just five years later. His health issues forced him to take multiple leaves of absences from the company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.