Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook's 2019 pay revealed

Apple shares hit all-time highs last year

By FOXBusiness
Apple stock hits highest price ever as markets close high

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s pay declined slightly in 2019 due to a change in the iPhone maker’s payout plan, even as the company’s stock reached all-time highs.

Cook, 59, earned about $11.56 million in non-equity compensation for the year, according to public records. The total marked a 26 percent decline compared to 2018, when the longtime Apple CEO earned nearly $15.7 million.

The downtick despite Apple’s strong performance was attributable to a change in target payouts for all company executives. Cook and his colleagues received 128 percent of his target-based payout in 2019, compared to 200 percent in 2018.

“In 2019, Apple’s performance exceeded the target performance goals for both net sales and operating income, resulting in a total payout of 128% of the target payout opportunity for each named executive officer,” Apple said in an SEC filing.

Cook’s base salary of $3 million remained unchanged compared to the previous year. Apple shares hit $300 for the first time in late December and closed at $297.43 on Friday.

The company’s stock rose by nearly 90 percent in 2019.

Apple’s filing noted the company contributed $457,083 in personal security services for Cook and $315,311 toward his air travel.

Apple chief financial officer Luca Maestri received $25.2 million, much of which stemmed from stock awards. Cheif operating officer Jeff Williams and general counsel Kate Adam also received roughly $25.2 million.

