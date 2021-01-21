'Anti-Facebook' app MeWe sees surge in downloads amid Big Tech scrutiny

MeWe, a social media app centered around data privacy, has seen a surge in downloads in recent weeks as Big Tech companies crack down on user content.

Continue Reading Below

The app that calls itself the "anti-Facebook" ranked No. 7 overall and No. 4 among social media apps by U.S. iPhone downloads on Jan. 10. The week prior to that date, MeWe sat outside the top 1,400 apps overall and at No. 66 among social apps, according to mobile data and analytics provider App Annie.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK INC. 273.05 +5.57 +2.08%

The company, which said it surpassed 8 million users in a June blog post, told tech news website ZDNet that it has added 2.5 million new members over the last week and was the most downloaded social media app as of Jan. 15.

SIGNAL BECOMES NO. 1 APP AFTER REACHING 1.3M DOWNLOADS MONDAY

MeWe on Thursday sat at No. 14 among social media apps on the App Store and No. 36 among social apps on Google Play after several days of skyrocketing downloads. The company did not immediately respond to an inquiry from FOX Business.

The app told ZDNet that its usership spikes frequently when people are looking for an alternative social media app to Facebook, Twitter and the like that does not infringe on the privacy of its users.

The website's "About" tab says MeWe users have control over their own interaction and privacy settings, and the platform does not sell or share user data with advertisers.

"The big technology companies, you know who they are, had reverted to treating [users] as commodities," MeWe's website states. "They somehow mistook people signing up to use their services as a welcome invitation to target, track, spy, and sell our information to advertisers and the government. All in all, it felt pretty creepy."

THE 5 BIGGEST ISSUES FOR TECH COMPANIES IN 2021

MeWe aims to offer an alternative to those websites by offering "decency, privacy, and respect for social media users."

Other social media and communication apps with a focus on privacy have also seen surges in downloads over the last two weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 47.44 -0.15 -0.32% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,909.32 +29.25 +1.56%

Big Tech companies including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube have made a number of policy changes and updates since the riot in an effort to quell violent or conspiratorial rhetoric on their platforms.

The policy changes have promoted social apps that do not censor content or emphasize data privacy like Parler, DuckDuckGo, Signal and Telegram to see spikes in user numbers.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Encrypted messaging app Signal, for example, ranked No. 1 among overall and social media apps by U.S. iPhone downloads on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10. The week prior, it ranked No. 927 among overall apps and No. 45 among social apps, according to App Annie.

DuckDuckGo, a search engine and Google alternative that does not profit from user data, hit No. 1 among overall U.S. iPhone downloads and No. 1 among utility apps on Jan. 10, up from No. 308 and No. 14, respectively, the week before.