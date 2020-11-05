Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon, Williams-Sonoma, reach settlement in legal fight over West Elm IP

The settlement relates to a 2018 lawsuit

close
Watch Fox Business Network streaming live on the web.video

Fox Business Go

Watch Fox Business Network streaming live on the web.

Amazon and Williams-Sonoma have reached a settlement in their legal fight over West Elm Intellectual Property.

Continue Reading Below

Williams-Sonoma sued the tech giant in 2018 over a furniture line, accusing Amazon of copying its West Elm furniture, according to a Bloomberg report.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,337.36+96.20+2.97%
WSMWILLIAMS-SONOMA100.64+1.91+1.93%

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, alleged that Amazon’s “Rivet” furniture and houseware line was selling “knockoffs” of West Elm brand products.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA CLOSING US STORES ON THANKSGIVING DAY

The settlement was revealed in a dismissal order filed in the district court on Nov. 2. “The Parties stipulate that they have entered into a confidential final, binding, and fully executed settlement agreement,” the order, which is signed by Judge Alex Tse, states.

UBS Financial Services Private Wealth adviser Alli McCartney discusses her outlook for the October job report and the market.Video

Details of the settlement were not revealed.

Amazon has also been coming under closer scrutiny in recent years over counterfeit items sold by third-party sellers on its platform.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Fox Business’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers