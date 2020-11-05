Amazon, Williams-Sonoma, reach settlement in legal fight over West Elm IP

Amazon and Williams-Sonoma have reached a settlement in their legal fight over West Elm Intellectual Property.

Continue Reading Below

Williams-Sonoma sued the tech giant in 2018 over a furniture line, accusing Amazon of copying its West Elm furniture, according to a Bloomberg report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,337.36 +96.20 +2.97% WSM WILLIAMS-SONOMA 100.64 +1.91 +1.93%

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, alleged that Amazon’s “Rivet” furniture and houseware line was selling “knockoffs” of West Elm brand products.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA CLOSING US STORES ON THANKSGIVING DAY

The settlement was revealed in a dismissal order filed in the district court on Nov. 2. “The Parties stipulate that they have entered into a confidential final, binding, and fully executed settlement agreement,” the order, which is signed by Judge Alex Tse, states.

Details of the settlement were not revealed.

Amazon has also been coming under closer scrutiny in recent years over counterfeit items sold by third-party sellers on its platform.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Fox Business’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers