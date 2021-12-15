Amazon Web Services suffers another brief outage, back online

Amazon Web Services was back online Wednesday afternoon after a brief service outage, just days after technical issues knocked the cloud-computing giant offline for several hours.

Down Detector noted a spike in outage reports around 11 a.m. ET. Amazon Web Services’ status dashboard showed connectivity issues for West Coast servers in California and Oregon.

The outage appeared to impact several well-known services. Streaming giant Netflix, Amazon-owned Twitch and DoorDash were among the platforms to experience issues during the brief outage.

The outage was resolved in less than an hour. Amazon Web Services confirmed it was back online.

"The issue has been resolved, and the service is operating normally," the dashboard said.

Last week, Amazon Web Services experienced an hours-long service outage tied to its servers on the East Coast. The outage prompted a ripple effect across countless companies ranging from Venmo and the Disney+ streaming service to the McDonald’s app.

Amazon Web Services is the largest cloud-computing provider in the United States. The unit provides remote internet services for many of the world’s most prominent companies and institutions.