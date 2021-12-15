Expand / Collapse search
Tech

Amazon Web Services suffers another brief outage, back online

The outage was resolved in less than an hour

AWS could spin off from Amazon, Evolution VC Partners founder predicts

Gregg Smith, founder of Evolution VC Partners a venture capital firm that invests in culture-tech companies, argues the move would create 'tremendous value' for shareholders. 

Amazon Web Services was back online Wednesday afternoon after a brief service outage, just days after technical issues knocked the cloud-computing giant offline for several hours. 

Down Detector noted a spike in outage reports around 11 a.m. ET. Amazon Web Services’ status dashboard showed connectivity issues for West Coast servers in California and Oregon.

Attendees walk through an expo hall at AWS re:Invent 2021, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Noah Berger/Amazon Web Services via AP Images) (AP Newsroom)

The outage appeared to impact several well-known services. Streaming giant Netflix, Amazon-owned Twitch and DoorDash were among the platforms to experience issues during the brief outage.

The outage was resolved in less than an hour. Amazon Web Services confirmed it was back online.

Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Nov. 30, 2017. (REUTERS/Salvador Rodriguez/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

"The issue has been resolved, and the service is operating normally," the dashboard said.

Last week, Amazon Web Services experienced an hours-long service outage tied to its servers on the East Coast. The outage prompted a ripple effect across countless companies ranging from Venmo and the Disney+ streaming service to the McDonald’s app. 

Andy Jassy CEO Amazon

Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Amazon Web Services is the largest cloud-computing provider in the United States. The unit provides remote internet services for many of the world’s most prominent companies and institutions.