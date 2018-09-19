Search

Amazon to surpass Oath, Microsoft in digital ad sales

By TechnologyFOXBusiness

Fox Business Briefs: Amazon launches new section on its website called Storefronts, which only lists products sold by small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S.; Census Bureau says commuters spent an extra 2.5 hours in transit last year.video

Amazon helps small businesses; your commute's getting longer

Fox Business Briefs: Amazon launches new section on its website called Storefronts, which only lists products sold by small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S.; Census Bureau says commuters spent an extra 2.5 hours in transit last year.

Amazon’s expansion continues, with the company expected to garner an even bigger piece of the market share of the online advertising market.

Continue Reading Below

According to research by eMarketer, Amazon’s growth this year will give it a bigger footprint in the digital ad sales market than Oath and Microsoft.

Amazon is expected to generate $4.6 billion in domestic ad revenue for a 4.2 percent market share, and while that will move it above Oath and Microsoft, into the third spot, it will lag far behind the top two players: Google and Facebook.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
VZVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.53.62-0.78-1.42%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,914.20-26.85-1.38%
GOOGALPHABET INC.1,165.85+4.63+0.40%

Combined, Google and Facebook control 58 percent of the market, worth $64 billion.

More from FOX Business

Oath is a subsidiary of Verizon Communications.