Amazon to surpass Oath, Microsoft in digital ad sales

Amazon’s expansion continues, with the company expected to garner an even bigger piece of the market share of the online advertising market.

According to research by eMarketer, Amazon’s growth this year will give it a bigger footprint in the digital ad sales market than Oath and Microsoft.

Amazon is expected to generate $4.6 billion in domestic ad revenue for a 4.2 percent market share, and while that will move it above Oath and Microsoft, into the third spot, it will lag far behind the top two players: Google and Facebook.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 53.62 -0.78 -1.42% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,914.20 -26.85 -1.38% GOOG ALPHABET INC. 1,165.85 +4.63 +0.40%

Combined, Google and Facebook control 58 percent of the market, worth $64 billion.

Oath is a subsidiary of Verizon Communications.