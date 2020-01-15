Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tech

Amazon to invest $1 billion in India

'When something works you should double down on that,' Jeff Bezos said

Associated Press
close
Fox Business Briefs: online retail giant Amazon is lifting its ban on FedEx Ground for third-party Prime shipments; Boeing says order for new planes fell to their lowest level in more than a decade in 2019.video

Amazon lifts the ban on FedEx; Boeing sees drop in new plane sales

Fox Business Briefs: online retail giant Amazon is lifting its ban on FedEx Ground for third-party Prime shipments; Boeing says order for new planes fell to their lowest level in more than a decade in 2019.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Wednesday that his company plans to invest $1 billion in digitizing small and medium businesses in India.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor - RC17F432CCA0

Bezos, who is currently on a three-day visit, also said that Amazon is going to use its size, scale, and global footprint to export $10 billion in goods made in India by 2025.

He addressed representatives of small and medium businesses in New Delhi. Amazon.com launched e-commerce in India through Amazon India in 2013.

``We are super excited about this. We are making this announcement now because it is working. When something works you should double down on that,” he said.

AMAZON STEPS UP REPORTING OF BAD ACTORS SELLING FAKES

There are more than 550,000 sellers on Amazon India and more than 60,000 Indian manufacturers and brands are exporting their products to customers worldwide through Amazon, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Bezos’s visit comes at a time when the government-appointed Competition Commission of India is investigating alleged deep discounts, preferential listing and exclusionary tactics adopted by Amazon India and its e-commerce rival Flipkart.

The Confederation of All India Traders, an association of about 70 million brick-and-mortar small store owners, says that online retailers were driving small businesses out by offering sharply discounted products.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“I predict that the 21st century is going to be the Indian century,” Bezos said. “In this 21st century, the most important alliance is going to be the alliance between India and the United States, the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy.”