As coronavirus restrictions ease, Amazon delivery times returning to normal

Company implemented the restrictions in March

By FOXBusiness
Amazon building lab to test workers for COVID-19; relief for drivers who are staying off the roads

Amazon's one- and two-day delivery times are returning to normal as coronavirus restrictions ease around the world.

The tech giant has removed restrictions that started in March limiting the number of inventory items that third-party sellers could send to Amazon warehouses.

"We removed quantity limits on products our suppliers can send to our fulfillment centers," Amazon spokeswoman Kristen Kish said in an email to TIME Magazine. "We continue to adhere to extensive health and safety measures to protect our associates as they pick, pack and ship products to customers, and are improving delivery speeds across our store."

(Photo: Associated Press)

While Amazon Prime's uber-fast shipment times are the company's claim to fame, its temporarily extended shipment times did not appear to have a negative effect on its business during the pandemic as lockdowns prompted customers to get essential items delivered to their homes.

There are more than 100 million Prime members who pay about $119 a year or $12.99 a month for the fast delivery times.

AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.2,356.95-52.05-2.16%

The company and its founder, Jeff Bezos, have come under fire in recent months for not implementing enough safety protections for warehouse and delivery workers, some of whom have died from COVID-19. Workers argue that management has not properly enforced social distancing and cleanliness rules; some have staged walkouts to protest the company's response to COVID-19.

A family member of an employee holds a sign outside the Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Amazon has made significant changes to its everyday operations, including temperature checks for all employees as soon as they come into work, two weeks paid sick leave, personal protection equipment (PPE) for all employees, increased minimum wage for workers to $17 per hour and increased overtime pay to double-time.

Amazon did not immediately respond to an inquiry from FOX Business.

