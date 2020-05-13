As coronavirus restrictions ease, Amazon delivery times returning to normal

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon's one- and two-day delivery times are returning to normal as coronavirus restrictions ease around the world.

The tech giant has removed restrictions that started in March limiting the number of inventory items that third-party sellers could send to Amazon warehouses.

"We removed quantity limits on products our suppliers can send to our fulfillment centers," Amazon spokeswoman Kristen Kish said in an email to TIME Magazine. "We continue to adhere to extensive health and safety measures to protect our associates as they pick, pack and ship products to customers, and are improving delivery speeds across our store."

While Amazon Prime's uber-fast shipment times are the company's claim to fame, its temporarily extended shipment times did not appear to have a negative effect on its business during the pandemic as lockdowns prompted customers to get essential items delivered to their homes.

STATES QUESTION AMAZON, WHOLE FOODS CORONAVIRUS WORKER PROTECTIONS

There are more than 100 million Prime members who pay about $119 a year or $12.99 a month for the fast delivery times.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,356.95 -52.05 -2.16%

The company and its founder, Jeff Bezos, have come under fire in recent months for not implementing enough safety protections for warehouse and delivery workers, some of whom have died from COVID-19. Workers argue that management has not properly enforced social distancing and cleanliness rules; some have staged walkouts to protest the company's response to COVID-19.

AMAZON, GOOGLE HELP STATES AS CORONAVIRUS BOOSTS UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

Amazon has made significant changes to its everyday operations, including temperature checks for all employees as soon as they come into work, two weeks paid sick leave, personal protection equipment (PPE) for all employees, increased minimum wage for workers to $17 per hour and increased overtime pay to double-time.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amazon did not immediately respond to an inquiry from FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS