Amazon protesters outside Jeff Bezos' home construct guillotine: Report

Amazon workers staged a protest on Thursday over their wages, as CEO Jeff Bezos’ astounding net worth was revealed this week.

Footage posted to Twitter by the Washington Examiner on Thursday shows people who are allegedly Amazon protestors, setting up a makeshift guillotine outside of Bezos’ home in Washington.

The protestors are said to have called for a $30 minimum wage.

The Congress of Essential Workers had planned a march on Bezos’ property on Thursday, with a number of requests including hazard pay, personal protective equipment and a $30 minimum starting wage for all hourly associates.

Amazon did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment about the protest.

Guillotines were regularly used during the French Revolution, including for the deaths of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, in addition to other aristocrats.

On Wednesday, Bezos’ wealth was valued at more than $200 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire’s Index. He is the first person to have wealth recorded in excess of $200 billion.

In October 2018, Amazon raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all employees.

