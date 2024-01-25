Amazon no longer allowing police to solicit Ring doorbell video

Amazon will no longer provide police with video captured by its Ring doorbell system.

The camera service's "Request for Assistance" tool is being removed, which allowed police to contact users via the company's Neighbors app looking for video footage captured by their Ring doorbells.

"Public safety agencies like fire and police departments can still use the Neighbors app to share helpful safety tips, updates, and community events," said Neighbors general manager Eric Kuhn.

"They will no longer be able to use the RFA tool to request and receive video in the app," he said.

Ring, which was bought by Amazon in 2015, is most known for its line of video doorbells that allow residents to see individuals at the door. The company also produces video drones, home security systems and indoor cameras.

Law enforcement will still be able to seize and view footage from Ring products if they obtain a warrant.

Ring has repeatedly handed over its users' doorbell camera footage to law enforcement without their consent , according to findings from an ongoing investigation led by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, D-Mass.

In June, Markey wrote a letter to Amazon seeking information on how Ring planned to address ongoing issues related to privacy violations and data sharing with police departments.

In a previous statement to FOX Business, Ring claimed those findings were not accurate.

"It’s simply untrue that Ring gives anyone unfettered access to customer data or video, as we have repeatedly made clear to our customers and others," a spokesperson said. "The law authorizes companies like Ring to provide information to government entities if the company believes that an emergency involving danger of death or serious physical injury to any person, such as a kidnapping or an attempted murder, requires disclosure without delay. Ring faithfully applies that legal standard."

The home security company told Markey in a July 1 letter that it has provided footage to law enforcement 11 times this year in response to emergency requests for information.

Fox Business's Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.